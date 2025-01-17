Curiosity now gets better of visitors in search for ‘truth’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearing the residence of Gopan Swami in Athiyannoor, there was no escaping the pervading scent of death lingering in the air. The body had been moved for autopsy, but the fragrances that had been lavishly applied on Gopan’s body mixed with decaying flesh let off a putrid stench. Even the slightest breeze wafted the unmistakable odour.
As the body was moved out of the chamber, the crowds started to thin. Overwhelmed by the ‘samadhi’ claims and counter claims, local residents mostly kept away, wanting to move on with their lives. Noticeable, however, was the arrival of visitors, including women, from far-off places, in search of the “truth”. For them, the realms of faith and superstition were separated by a fine line, and they were ready to do a tightrope walk.
A woman in her 50s was seen directing visitors to Gopan’s house. They thanked her profusely, in the belief that she was a local resident. The woman, however, had arrived from Pothencode, some 45 km away, bemused by what she had been watching on television channels.
“I have a sister-in-law in Neyyattinkara who has cancer. I regularly visit her. I scheduled this trip so that I can come here as well,” she chuckles.
Gopan may have attained ‘samadhi’ as his family claims, but they could’ve managed things better, she adds.
"Information of the passing would have silenced doubters. The family could’ve acted in a transparent manner. We cannot blame the action of officials.”
Visitors are mostly driven by curiosity, a neighbour points out.
“Some ask about the early life of the deceased, while others want to know whether he practised black magic. Few seem keen to know if he was adept at kalarippayattu,” he says.
However, the majority of outsiders are taking in the turn of events with a pinch of salt.
“Is it written anywhere in the scriptures that once a person nears samadhi, the family should keep it confidential?. Times have changed and people should understand that,” a man, who identified himself as a resident of Balaramapuram, said.
If it emerges that Gopan died of natural causes, there is a strong chance that the area will be celebrated and in turn draw devotees in the future, he adds.
At Aralumoodu junction, roughly a kilometre away from Gopan’s residence, the older generations still remember him. Gopan had worked in the headload union for a long time.
“He dabbled in various things. From loading work to real-estate broking. He used to perform puja rituals, too,” said a shop owner, who knew Gopan for long.
The controversy was sparked because family did not reveal his passing, he says.