Curiosity now gets better of visitors in search for ‘truth’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearing the residence of Gopan Swami in Athiyannoor, there was no escaping the pervading scent of death lingering in the air. The body had been moved for autopsy, but the fragrances that had been lavishly applied on Gopan’s body mixed with decaying flesh let off a putrid stench. Even the slightest breeze wafted the unmistakable odour.

As the body was moved out of the chamber, the crowds started to thin. Overwhelmed by the ‘samadhi’ claims and counter claims, local residents mostly kept away, wanting to move on with their lives. Noticeable, however, was the arrival of visitors, including women, from far-off places, in search of the “truth”. For them, the realms of faith and superstition were separated by a fine line, and they were ready to do a tightrope walk.

A woman in her 50s was seen directing visitors to Gopan’s house. They thanked her profusely, in the belief that she was a local resident. The woman, however, had arrived from Pothencode, some 45 km away, bemused by what she had been watching on television channels.

“I have a sister-in-law in Neyyattinkara who has cancer. I regularly visit her. I scheduled this trip so that I can come here as well,” she chuckles.

Gopan may have attained ‘samadhi’ as his family claims, but they could’ve managed things better, she adds.

"Information of the passing would have silenced doubters. The family could’ve acted in a transparent manner. We cannot blame the action of officials.”