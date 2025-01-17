‘Samadhi’ opened, preliminary probe finds no foul play

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After days of uncertainty, the controversial ‘samadhi’ chamber of Gopan Swami at Aralamoodu near Neyyattinkara was opened on Thursday morning. The inquest that followed revealed no visible injuries or wounds on the body of Gopan Swami, whose ‘discreet’ burial by family members on January 9 had kicked up a row.

The postmortem examination was conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation has not detected any foul play. However, the exact cause of death will be known only after the detailed postmortem report, which will include chemical analysis of internal organ samples, comes out, the police said. The analysis of samples may take up to a week.

The tomb of Gopan Swami, located at his house, was opened under the supervision of the sub-collector. The body was found seated inside the concrete chamber, with ash, flowers, and aromatic substances filled chest high. His mouth was found agape, filled with bhasma (sacred ash) and perfume. Police said initial observations indicate the body might have been placed in the tomb after Gopan Swami’s death.