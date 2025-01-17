Kerala Kalamandalam appoints RLV Ramakrishnan as its first male dance teacher

THRISSUR: Breaking the gender barrier and departing from tradition, Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University has appointed its first male teacher in Mohiniyattam.

RLV Ramakrishnan, an accomplished Mohiniyattam dancer, has been appointed as an associate professor of dance at the university.

As per the tradition of Kalamandalam, only female teachers were appointed for various dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kuchuppudi. Meanwhile, for forms like Kathakali and Koodiyattam, only male teachers were allowed, and until recently, only male students were permitted.

It was only a couple of years ago that girls were allowed to learn Kathakali at Kalamandalam.

Responding to his appointment, Ramakrishnan, who is also the brother of the late actor Kalabhavan Mani, said he considered it a blessing.