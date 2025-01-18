‘Will challenge Sindhu’s acquittal’: Sharon Raj's parents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parents of Sharon Raj said they expect maximum punishment for Greeshma and her uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair, who were found guilty of murdering their son. They, however, expressed dismay over the acquittal of Greeshma’s mother Sindhu and said they will challenge it in the High Court.

Jayaraj, father of Sharon, expressed happiness over the court verdict, but said justice has not been fully delivered as Sindhu was let off for want of evidence. Jayaraj said he and his wife Priya survived two years just to see that justice is done to their child.

“We held on so that the culprits got punished. We knew that if something happened to us, the culprits would somehow get out of the wrangle,” he said.

The parents appreciated the police probe and said they will consult legal experts to challenge Sindhu’s acquittal after the court pronounced the sentence on Saturday.

“No mother should have supported her child to take another life. But Sindhu did it. She should get punishment,” Priya said.