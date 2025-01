THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Until recently, he was the toast of ordinary Congressmen and an influential section of party leaders. Buoyed by the Congress victory in a string of recent by-elections in the state, he was all set to lead the UDF in the 2026 assembly election, besides being tipped as the chief minister if the front forms the next government.

But V D Satheesan’s apple cart was upset at the Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday with a slew of leaders, with the tacit backing of some veterans, unleashing a barrage of criticism at him, especially his “arrogant style of functioning”.

According to leaders who were present, what emerged at the PAC meeting derailed the calculations of the leader of opposition and his supporters.

The Satheesan camp was anticipating all-out criticism of KPCC president K Sudhakaran for his alleged laxity and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala for allegedly forcing a debate on the CM post.

However, P J Kurien, who started the discussion, and AICC general secretaries Deepa Dasmunshi and K C Venugopal set the tone of the meeting, which was altogether different from what Satheesan and supporters had sought.

“The silence of Satheesan campers like Shafi Parambil was ‘quite audible’. It was clear that the critics enjoy the silent moral support of top leaders,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE. “And worse still for him, the high command representatives remained passive spectators when his critics went on the rampage,” the leader said.