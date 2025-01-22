Special privileges for Boby Chemmanur: Suspension for prisons DIG, jail superintendent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Tuesday suspended Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Central Zone) P Ajayakumar and Ernakulam District Jail Superintendent Raju Abraham pending an inquiry following complaints that businessman Boby Chemmanur received special privileges while lodged at the district jail in Kakkanad, Kochi.
The suspension order was issued on the basis of an inquiry by DIG Prisons (Headquarters) Vinodkumar M K on the direction of Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services Balram Kumar Upadhyay.
The probe was launched following reports that persons of “VIP stature” visited the businessman at the Kakkanad jail. Their names were not recorded in the prison’s visitors’ diary. Apart from them, DIG Ajayakumar too met Boby at the jail on January 10.
Following reports that Boby received special consideration, the visitors’ diary and CCTV camera footage were examined. While admitting that he met Boby at the jail, DIG Ajayakumar had maintained that no special consideration was given to the businessman. Boby was remanded in the Kakkanad jail for 14 days by the Ernakulam Fist Class Judicial Magistrate Court on January 9 after he was booked in a sexual harassment case registered on the complaint of actor Honey Rose. The High Court had granted bail to the businessman on January 14, but he chose to postpone his release by a day. The businessman had claimed that he was delaying his exit from jail to express solidarity with the remand prisoners who were finding it difficult to secure a release.
Honey Rose had disclosed on social media that Boby had made lewd remarks against her during the inauguration of his jewellery store a few months ago. This, she alleged, led to a deluge of cyber attacks against her prompting her to lodge a police complaint. While Boby was arrested amid high drama on January 8, close to two dozen people who led the online abuse against the actor were also booked.