Special privileges for Boby Chemmanur: Suspension for prisons DIG, jail superintendent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Tuesday suspended Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Central Zone) P Ajayakumar and Ernakulam District Jail Superintendent Raju Abraham pending an inquiry following complaints that businessman Boby Chemmanur received special privileges while lodged at the district jail in Kakkanad, Kochi.

The suspension order was issued on the basis of an inquiry by DIG Prisons (Headquarters) Vinodkumar M K on the direction of Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

The probe was launched following reports that persons of “VIP stature” visited the businessman at the Kakkanad jail. Their names were not recorded in the prison’s visitors’ diary. Apart from them, DIG Ajayakumar too met Boby at the jail on January 10.