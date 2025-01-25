Congress high command yet to take call to replace KPCC president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While many names pushed by group managers in the Congress have been doing the rounds as the ‘future KPCC president’, the Congress high command is yet to make up its mind on whether to replace incumbent K Sudhakaran. Going by the party’s national leaders, any decision to replace him would be made only after taking Sudhakaran into confidence.

Three names which are actively under the consideration of leaders who have a say in the party’s state affairs are Sunny Joseph, Adoor Prakash and Anto Antony, according to sources. But should there be a leadership change, the high command will do so only after a consensus is evolved. The decision is expected to come by the end of this month or the second week of February, said a source.

“The high command has no particular names with it now. The report submitted by AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi is now with the high command. As Kerala is a stronghold of the party, and given the proximity of some senior leaders with the high command, the latter will take a call cautiously,” a source told TNIE.