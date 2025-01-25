Congress high command yet to take call to replace KPCC president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While many names pushed by group managers in the Congress have been doing the rounds as the ‘future KPCC president’, the Congress high command is yet to make up its mind on whether to replace incumbent K Sudhakaran. Going by the party’s national leaders, any decision to replace him would be made only after taking Sudhakaran into confidence.
Three names which are actively under the consideration of leaders who have a say in the party’s state affairs are Sunny Joseph, Adoor Prakash and Anto Antony, according to sources. But should there be a leadership change, the high command will do so only after a consensus is evolved. The decision is expected to come by the end of this month or the second week of February, said a source.
“The high command has no particular names with it now. The report submitted by AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi is now with the high command. As Kerala is a stronghold of the party, and given the proximity of some senior leaders with the high command, the latter will take a call cautiously,” a source told TNIE.
The Congress central leadership has to consider the opinions of the leaders who spoke at the Political Affairs Committee meeting, with demands rising to make a final decision on restructuring at the earliest.
“The high command will consider whether a total change is needed or only the KPCC president should be replaced,” a KPCC office-bearer said.
Many leaders who met Deepa Dasmunshi expressed concerns over Sudhakaran’s health. However, as the UDF’s high range rally led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan is slated to be held from January 25 to February 5, a decision from the high command is unlikely to come in the intervening period.
Though pro-Sudhakaran leaders are arguing it was under him that the UDF registered a stunning victory in the Lok Sabha elections and in the subsequent by-elections, the leaders pointed out that the success does not guarantee a favourable decision by the high command. In 2001, Thennala Balakrishna Pillai was removed from the KPCC president’s post even after the UDF won a landslide victory with 100 seats in the assembly elections. He was replaced by K Muralidharan.
In 2014, even after the then chief minister Oommen Chandy and home minister Ramesh Chennithala batted for G Karthikeyan, the high command nominated a non-factional leader in V M Sudheeran as the state president. Considering the current state of affairs in Kerala, there are chances that the high command will again turn to a non-partisan leader. If so, KPCC working president and Lok Sabha chief whip Kodikkunnil Suresh will stand a chance.
Some leaders have proposed Sunny Joseph’s name as he is close to Sudhakaran, and to fill the vacuum of Christian representation. There is growing discontent within the party against the suggestion that an Ezhava community leader should be made the state president.
“The last three state presidents — Sudheeran, Mullapally Ramachandran and Sudhakaran -- have come from the same community. No post is reserved for any community,” a senior Congress leader said.
If that sentiment gains momentum, the chances of Adoor Prakash will diminish.