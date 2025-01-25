Tiger attack in Wayanad: Radha fifth victim from ST community

MANANTHAVADY: The death of Radha, a member of the Kurichiya tribe, in a tiger attack at Pancharakolli on Friday has taken the number of people who died in wildlife attacks in Wayanad in the past one year to seven.

Radha is the fifth person from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in the district to die in a wild animal attack in the district in the period. This, say tribal organisations and activists, is both disturbing considering the tribal people’s familiarity with the forest, and unacceptable as it highlights lack of measures to protect ST communities from such attacks.

Even government resettlement projects like the Priyadarshini Estate Tribal Rehabilitation Project, where Friday’s tiger attack occurred, lack facilities to protect the tribal people from wildlife attacks.

“Pancharakolli and Priyadarshini Estate lie close to the forest. ST community members often enter the forest to collect honey and resources. These people, who know the forest well, are increasingly falling victim to wild animal attacks,” said Pathumma T, Pancharakolli councillor, Mananthavady municipality.

Ammini K, an activist and Adivasi Vanitha Prasthanam state president, alleged that successive governments have ignored the security and well-being of tribal communities.

“Since the wildlife attacks are being reported everyday, it should take strong measures like fencing and trenching near all tribal hamlets. Even Priyadarshini Estate lacks proper fencing. We demand a comprehensive action plan that ensures the safety of people from ST communities,” Ammini said.

Order issued to capture tiger dead or alive: Minister AK Saseendran

KOTTAYAM: Amid protests over the death of a woman in a tiger attack at Pancharakolli, Wayanad, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said an order has been issued to capture the animal alive or dead. He was speaking to mediapersons in Kottayam on Friday.

Saseendran said the tiger can be shot, if necessary. “Orders have already been issued to capture the tiger by any means, even if it involves shooting it. Though the incident took place inside the forest, such technical matters won’t be considered at present. Due to the fact that this tiger is a man-eater, the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness,” he said.