MB Rajesh alleges prominent Karnataka Congress figures link to transporting spirit to Kerala

PALAKKAD: Minister MB Rajesh has strongly criticised the Congress party over its stance in the ongoing brewery controversy, alleging political connections and hypocrisy in their protests.

Speaking on the issue in a press conference held at the Press Club Palakkad on Saturday evening, Rajesh claimed that the company name d Harsha Sugars transporting spirits from Bengaluru to Kerala is linked to prominent political figures in the Karnataka Congress party.

“The chairperson of Harsha Sugars, Lakshmi R.R. Hebberkar, is the Karnataka State President of the Mahila Congress and serves as the Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development. The managing director, Channaraj Hattiholi, is a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Additionally, company director Mrinal Hebbalkar is the Karnataka Youth Congress State Vice President,” Rajesh stated.

He further alleged that Harsha Sugars is currently transporting significant quantities of spirits to Kerala, which he believes is a key reason behind the Congress party’s protests. "The Congress leaders, from V.D. Satheesan onward seems troubled by this. Along with spirits, other necessities for the Congress are also being transported through this route, easing their distress," he added.

“Once the Kanjikode factory is established, 18 crore litres of ethanol can be produced here itself. We would not be required to import a single drop of ethanol from other states. The Congress and the BJP know very well who will lose out of it, if that happens,” Rajesh commented.

Rajesh also addressed accusations related to the distillery project in Elappully, emphasising the government’s commitment to sustainable practices. He highlighted his involvement in the Plachimada protest and criticised Congress leaders for their absence during that time.

"When we were ministers, we ensured no project would undermine the spirit of the Plachimada protest. The current distillery project was approved on the condition that not a single drop of groundwater would be extracted. The water required for the project will be sourced from the Malampuzha Dam and rainwater," he clarified.

Rajesh concluded by accusing some protesters of exploiting the situation for personal gain. He affirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and sustainable development in the region.