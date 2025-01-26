Protests erupt as search operations continue for elusive tiger in Mananthavady

MANANTHAVADY: Hundreds of residents gathered to pay homage to Radha, 47, who was killed in a tiger attack in Pancharakolli in Mananthavady on Saturday. Radha, a coffee plantation worker and wife of Achappan, a temporary watcher in the forest department and a relative of national cricketer Minnu Mani, was attacked by the tiger on Friday when she went to collect coffee beans in the plantation of a private individual where she works.

Radha’s body was found half-eaten during the inspection of Thunderbolt commandos. After the postmortem at the Wayanad Government Medical College, Mananthavady, the body was kept at her house in Pancharakolli for the public to pay homage and was cremated later.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders continue in Pancharakolli, Pilakkavu, Jeesy and Chirakkara divisions of Mananthavady municipality. The hartal called by the UDF on Saturday within Mananthavady municipality limits was complete. Meanwhile, the forest department has also intensified efforts to catch the man-eating tiger. They have set up a cage to catch the tiger.

North Wayanad DFO Martin Lowell said, “On Saturday, a total of 85 staff from various forest stations, RRT Mananthavady, and assistant forest veterinary officer Dr Ajesh Mohandas’ team participated in the combing-cum-search operations for the Pancharakolli Tiger.

Twelve 12 Bore Pump Action Guns and two 0.303 rifles were engaged. As many as 38 camera traps and one live camera are also used in the area to monitor the tiger. A medical team, along with Sulthan Bathery RRT, is camping at the site with two tranquilliser guns and two tiger nets.”

Chief conservator of forests, Northern Circle, K S Deepa, told mediapersons that the image of the tiger that killed Radha was captured on camera. Deepa clarified that the image of the tiger is being analysed and the tiger will be identified soon. “We will check whether it is the tiger in the forest department’s database. We will take a decision regarding the use of tranquillisers after consulting with veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah,” the CCF said.