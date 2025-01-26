As tiger attack sparks fear and debate, distressed farmers seek translocation in Kerala

KOCHI: Less than a month into the new year, the state has lost four lives in wild animal attacks. The death of Radha, a tribal woman, in a tiger attack at Pancharakolli in Wayanad has spread fear in the high ranges. This followed the caging a week ago of a tiger that had terrorised the Pulpally area. On Saturday, a leopard was captured in Koodaranji, Kozhikode.

Vijayan, a farmer from Kanjikode, Palakkad, is fighting for his life at Thrissur medical college hospital after being attacked by a wild elephant. Desperate over the loss of lives, farmers are demanding the translocation of tigers from overpopulated wildlife sanctuaries.

With summer at the doorstep, waterbodies in the forest have started shrinking, forcing wild animals to enter human habitations. According to forest officials, elephants and tigers from Mudumalai and Bandipur tiger reserve migrate to the Wayanad forests during summer in search of food and water. This leads to a spike in human-wildlife conflict in the district. Easy availability of food is attracting wild animals to human habitations, say officials.

The recent spike in attacks has triggered a debate on the state’s conflict-mitigation strategy. Farmers say solar fences are not effective in preventing wild animals from entering human habitations.

The fences stop working when overrun by creepers. Meanwhile, environmentalists have mooted the idea of developing bio fences along forest boundaries. Farmers in other states use lemon trees, lemon grass, agave, thorny shrubs and beehives as bio barriers to stop wild animals.

‘Beehive barriers ineffective’

“We had experimented with beehives at a distance of 2.5 km along the forest border with support from agriculture department around 15 years ago. It is said that the buzzing of honey bees scare elephants away. It was effective in the beginning, but we stopped beekeeping around seven years ago as it was not affordable.

The beehives are hung from a steel rope at a height of 10 m. But the bees were not staying in the hives due to strong winds. We had to place sugar syrup in the hives to attract bees and that reduced yields,” said John Kochery a farmer from Myladumpara in Thrissur district.