Nenmara double murder: Accused shows no remorse in court; remanded till February 12

PALAKKAD: The accused in the brutal Nenmara double murder case, who showed no remorse in court, openly admitted to committing the crime alone and requested the court to sentence him to 100 years in prison without delay. Chenthamara was remanded until February 12 by the Alathur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

When presented before the magistrate on Wednesday, Chenthamara was asked if he had sustained any injuries apart from those incurred during his capture by police. He insisted on making a statement, claiming that he had no complaints and had carried out the murders on his own accord.

Chenthamara expressed his inability to face his own daughter and son-in-law, citing shame. He said that his daughter is an engineer and his son-in-law is employed in the police special branch.

According to the remand report, Chenthamara meticulously planned the crime. He purchased a sword a few days before the attack, indicating premeditation. The police investigation also found that he attempted to mislead them after committing the crime.

Following the double murder, Chenthamara went into hiding, prompting the police to launch an intense 36-hour search operation. On receiving intelligence that he was returning from his younger sister’s house, officers attempted to apprehend him, but he managed to escape. Local residents also joined in the search but were initially unsuccessful in catching him. Ultimately, a famished Chenthamara emerged from his forest hideout and walked into a police trap while he was on his way to his family home.

Chenthamara was produced in court under heavy police security. A large crowd had gathered on the court premises.

Following his remand, Chenthamara would undergo a mandatory medical examination before being transferred to Alathur sub-jail. The remand report highlights his lack of remorse and states that he appeared satisfied after executing the crime. Police are continuing their investigation, and further legal proceedings will follow in the coming days.