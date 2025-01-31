Kerala Education Minister orders probe into 15-year-old student's suicide after alleged ragging

KOCHI: Kerala's Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty, has instructed the Director of Public Education to conduct a thorough investigation into the mother's complaint alleging that her son died by suicide following brutal torture and ragging by a group of students at school.

"I noticed the mother's complaint, and the incident is shocking. Police will take immediate legal action in this regard. The Director of Public Education has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and suggest action to be taken," said the minister in an official statement.

"Every school in the state obtains a no-objection certificate from the state government to function. The state will also take action to prevent any antisocial activities at school and find out the culprits in such cases. If necessary, we will consider amending the laws to prevent such incidents," he added.