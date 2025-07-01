Delay in surgery at Thiruvananthapuram MCH: Dr Haris Chirakkal stands firm on his allegations

The probe team has gathered details on surgeries, delays in procuring essential equipment, and surgeries conducted under Dr Haris. Dr Haris highlighted that several patients are still awaiting surgery, with some scheduled for the next two months.

The committee includes Dr Padmakumar B, principal of, Alappuzha MCH; Dr Jayakumar T K, medical superintendent of Kottayam GMCH; Dr Gomathy S, head of the nephrology department, Alappuzha GMCH; and Dr Rajeevan A L, head of urology department, Kottayam MCH.

Dr Haris went public with his concerns about the delays in procurement on Friday night. According to him, surgeries had been postponed due to the unavailability of the Lithoclast Probe, which costs around Rs 41,000. The hospital authorities clarified that the price of the probe had increased by Rs 3,000, and measures were being taken to purchase it at the revised price.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association has expressed strong support for Dr Haris and announced that they will begin a protest on Tuesday. The Congress plans to hold protests in front of medical colleges across the state on Tuesday, condemning the government’s neglect of the health sector.