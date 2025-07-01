Man posing as journalist disrupts new state police chief’s first press meet

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A man posing as a journalist disrupted the first press conference of newly appointed State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Tuesday, demanding action on a personal grievance.

The incident occurred in the conference hall on the fifth floor of the police headquarters, where the DGP was addressing the media. The man, later identified as V. P. Basheer, a former police officer from Kannur, interrupted the proceedings, claiming that his long-pending complaint had not been acted upon.

Despite the state police chief assuring him that the issue would be looked into, Basheer raised his voice and waved papers, alleging that he was a victim of injustice.