Man posing as journalist disrupts new state police chief’s first press meet

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A man posing as a journalist disrupted the first press conference of newly appointed State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Tuesday, demanding action on a personal grievance.
The incident occurred in the conference hall on the fifth floor of the police headquarters, where the DGP was addressing the media. The man, later identified as V. P. Basheer, a former police officer from Kannur, interrupted the proceedings, claiming that his long-pending complaint had not been acted upon.
Despite the state police chief assuring him that the issue would be looked into, Basheer raised his voice and waved papers, alleging that he was a victim of injustice.
He claimed that he was attacked by CPM workers during his service and that no proper investigation had followed, even though he had submitted petitions including to the Chief Minister.
“I suffered for 30 years, sir. I deserve a response,” he said. He also alleged that his name was used without permission in a recently released movie,’Narivetta’.
At first, police officials believed he was part of the press, as he had entered the premises showing an online media ID card and claimed to have served in Kannur during the DGP’s earlier posting as DIG there. But, sensing irregularities in his conduct, officers questioned other journalists and found that he was not a member of the press.
He was soon escorted out by the police. Further enquiry revealed that he was a former officer known for filing repeated complaints. Following the incident, Museum police took him into custody for questioning.
According to the Kannur City Police Commissioner, the case in which Basheer was allegedly attacked had been investigated and a chargesheet had already been filed.
In light of the breach, AIG Poonkuzhali has been tasked with investigating the security lapse.