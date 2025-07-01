Ravada Chandrasekhar, a 1991 batch IPS officer with IB, UN exposure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ravada A Chandrasekhar, a Kerala cadre IPS officer of the 1991 batch who was named the state police chief on Monday, had been on central deputation serving as special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). A native of Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh, he holds a postgraduate degree in science, and began service in the force as an ASP at Thalassery in Kannur.

Over the years, he has served as SP in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Ernakulam Rural, Railways, Vigilance Ernakulam Range, Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, as AIG-1 at the police headquarters and as commandant of KAP second and third Battalions. He has also been part of the United Nations Mission in Bosnia.

This apart, he has served as the Kochi city police commissioner. As a DIG rank officer, he served in the UN Mission in Sudan and has held posts in Thrissur and Ernakulam Ranges.

He was also the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner while holding the DIG rank. While serving as an IG in the State Crime Records Bureau, he was deputed to the IB as deputy director, and worked at IB offices in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

During central deputation, he was promoted as ADGP and served as additional director of IB in Vijayawada and Mumbai. He was conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2015 and the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2009.