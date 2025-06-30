Ravada Chandrasekhar is new Kerala police chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, who is on central deputation, has been selected as the new State Police Chief.

An officer of the 1991 IPS batch, he was a special director with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and was offered the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat from August. However, Ravada formally and through informal channels informed the state government that he was willing to return to the state.

Ravada had been on a central deputation for the past 11 years. He was picked from the shortlist of three IPS officers that the UPSC had forwarded to the state government. The appointment was ratified by the state cabinet that met here on Monday.