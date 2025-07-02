Edison left engineering job to peddle drugs full time

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha resident Edison, 35, ran the darknet-based drug syndicate Ketamelon with such secrecy that even his family was stunned when NCB officers arrived at their doorstep on Sunday. A mechanical engineer by profession, Edison allegedly operated the network single-handedly, confident that he could evade law enforcement while clicking away on his computer at home.

According to sources, Edison began peddling drugs on the dark web in small quantities around six years ago. “He left his job and took up drug peddling full time. We have traced cryptocurrency assets worth over Rs 70 lakh, clearly pointing to large-scale dealings. Typically, less than 1,000 LSD blots are recovered in Kerala annually.

But Edison used to place single orders for as many as 1,000 LSD stamps at a time,” an NCB official said. Sources added that Edison was leading a lavish life, funded by the proceeds from his illegal activities. He allegedly used multiple cryptocurrency platforms to conduct transactions for both procuring and distributing narcotics.

NCB officers are tracing his transactions, via both cryptocurrencies and bank accounts. Edison was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The NCB will approach the court, seeking his custody on Wednesday.