Kerala health minister visits hospital collapse victim's family amidst protests

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday visited the family of a woman who died after a portion of a building of the Government Medical College Hospital collapsed here three days ago.

Veena George visited the victim's family amid protests seeking her resignation over the incident.

52-year-old Bindhu, who was accompanying her inpatient daughter, got trapped in the debris after part of a building in the hospital collapsed on Thursday.

George, along with local CPI(M) leaders, reached the home of the victim on Sunday morning, a day after the state witnessed raging protests seeking her resignation over the tragedy.

The minister interacted with Bindhu's husband, her mother and children and assured them all support from the government.

While talking to reporters here later, the health minister said the tragic death of Bindhu was heartbreaking and utmost painful.

"As far as I am concerned, this family's sorrow is my sorrow. I met her husband, mother and all other relatives and shared their grief. The government will be with them completely in all aspects," she said.