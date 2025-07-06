UK team arrives in Kerala to assess F-35 jet after emergency landing; aircraft moved to hangar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of around 25 technical experts from the British Royal Air Force landed in Kerala on Sunday aboard an A400M Atlas military transport aircraft to inspect the F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of June 14, reported ANI.

The visiting team will assess the condition of the stranded jet to determine whether it can be repaired locally or needs to be dismantled and transported back to the United Kingdom.

F-35B British fighter jet was moved to the hangar from its grounded position.

A British High Commission spokesperson confirmed the arrival of the engineering team at the airport.

"A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion," the spokesperson said in a statement.

It further said that the UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of the airport, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities.

"In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process," it said.

"The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams," the British High Commission statement added.