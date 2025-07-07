Ketamelon likely procured drugs from global darknet cartel, says NCB

KOCHI: After busting the darknet-based drug cartel Ketamelon, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is trying to ascertain its members' involvement with the Doctor Seuss gang, a notorious international darknet syndicate. The probe team believes that the kingpin, Edison, procured narcotics from the gang involved in the darknet drug trade, a top NCB source told TNIE.

“There is still uncertainty over whether Doctor Seuss is a single individual or an organised network. However, given the scale of operations across multiple countries, it is likely a group. If it is confirmed that Edison was involved with this darknet cartel, the seriousness of the case will significantly escalate,” the official said. He added that Ketamelon directed drug parcels to countries such as the Netherlands, England, and others, which further strengthens the possibility of its involvement with the international cartel.

Speaking on the challenges in cracking darknet drug rackets, a top official with NCB southern region, said that even a few individuals, or sometimes just a single person can operate an entire network, making it very difficult for enforcement agencies to detect and dismantle it.

“Primarily, individuals involved in darknet operations are highly tech-savvy. Adding to the challenge, both the buyer and seller remain completely anonymous — their identities are never known to each other, and this is their greatest weapon,” he said. The ease with which parcels are sent without detection further complicates enforcement efforts, said the official.

He said those engaged in darknet drug trafficking are extremely cautious to avoid being tracked. “They go to great lengths to evade detection, including wearing gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints,” said the official, who was part of the team that relentlessly worked to dismantle Ketamelon -- one of India’s most notorious darknet drug cartels.”

Meanwhile, the NCB probe team is awaiting the custody of Edison, the Muvattupuzha native who was arrested on Monday for operating Ketamelon. Officials confirmed that the court has already issued a production warrant.