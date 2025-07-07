RTI reveals Hisar vlogger held for spying visited Kerala on government invite; sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haryana-based vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, had visited Kerala on the invitation of the state government as part of its efforts to promote tourism, it has emerged. The revelation, which came in the form of an RTI reply, has triggered controversy with criticism being raised from various corners against the government decision.

Jyoti was arrested on May 16, a few days after 'Operation Sindoor'. According to the RTI document, Jyoti was among 41 social media influencers enlisted by the tourism department from January 1, 2024, to May 21, 2025, to promote state tourism. She visited Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha and Munnar, with the state government bearing her expenses and paying a remuneration.

Reacting to the development, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the vloggers were brought to boost Kerala’s tourism prospects.

“We had good intentions. Everyone knows that. Do you think the state government invited her for spying and provided all assistance?” the minister asked.