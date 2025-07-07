RTI reveals Hisar vlogger held for spying visited Kerala on government invite; sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haryana-based vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, had visited Kerala on the invitation of the state government as part of its efforts to promote tourism, it has emerged. The revelation, which came in the form of an RTI reply, has triggered controversy with criticism being raised from various corners against the government decision.
Jyoti was arrested on May 16, a few days after 'Operation Sindoor'. According to the RTI document, Jyoti was among 41 social media influencers enlisted by the tourism department from January 1, 2024, to May 21, 2025, to promote state tourism. She visited Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha and Munnar, with the state government bearing her expenses and paying a remuneration.
Reacting to the development, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the vloggers were brought to boost Kerala’s tourism prospects.
“We had good intentions. Everyone knows that. Do you think the state government invited her for spying and provided all assistance?” the minister asked.
Riyas said the promotion work of the tourism department is being conducted in the same manner as in the past and the controversy did not frighten him.
“People know the truth and they are with us,” he said.
Meanwhile, Youth League state secretary P K Firoz said the minister was shirking his responsibility of giving an explanation on how the fiasco happened.
“The news report of Jyoti being invited by the government is shocking. The minister has the responsibility to answer the questions. Instead, he is giving rude replies and saying people are with them. He should have answered whether the background of the vlogger was scrutinised beforehand. But he is giving arrogant responses and acting as a super chief minister,” Firoz said.
Stating that he had raised this matter a month ago, BJP leader K Surendran posted on ‘X’: “Now, RTI documents prove every word I said. Why did Kerala Tourism, controlled by CM’s son-in-law, sponsor a Pak-linked spy’s trip?” He said the security of the state was not the family business of CM.