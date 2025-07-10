Bharat bandh: Kuttichira in Kozhikode chooses normalcy over shutdown

KOZHIKODE: While the rest of Kerala came to a grinding halt on Wednesday in response to the nationwide general strike, the iconic and historically prominent locality of Kuttichira, in the heart of Kozhikode city, stood apart: Quietly but firmly choosing normalcy over shutdown. While deserted streets, shuttered shops, and sparse public transport remained the norm across the state, Kuttichira was a hub of activity.

Across the state, the strike brought daily life to a near standstill. Streets were deserted, shops shuttered, public transport thinned out, and even reluctant business owners were compelled to down shutters; some out of solidarity, many more out of fear.

There were reports from several towns of shop owners who dared to open their establishments being forced to close by protesters. Yet, in Kuttichira, and its neighbouring area of Nainamvalappu, life unfolded as usual.

From the aroma of freshly brewed tea and banana fritters and beef roast from the famous Edele and Champions restaurants, and the open doors of hardware and household supply stores, it was business as usual. Auto-rickshaw drivers plied their routes, and small vendors continued their trade without interruption.

But this was no spontaneous act of rebellion by a few individuals. This steadfast refusal to observe bandhs, regardless of the cause or the calling party, stems from a unanimous community decision made several years ago.

What makes this more striking is that even bandhs called by the areas political representatives — notably the Indian Union Muslim League — have not swayed Kuttichira’s resolve.“Our people have collectively decided not to support any bandh. We respect every cause, but this is not our way,” said Naseem Abdullah, a local shopkeeper.