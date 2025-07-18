Kollam boy’s death: Kerala govt faces public ire, protests

KOLLAM: The tragic death of a 13-year-old student at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam has triggered widespread public anger and political backlash against the state education department and the government. The incident has led to protests by various student and political outfits, including the SFI, ABVP, and KSU. Meanwhile Congress has demanding accountability and immediate safety audits in schools.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sharply criticised the government, questioning the lack of action even after previous incidents.

“What a pathetic state of affairs are we dealing with? We have lost a child. If we cannot ensure safety in schools, what is the relevance of the education department and this government?” he said. He recalled a similar incident that took place five years ago, when a five-year-old student died due to a snake bite on school premises. “Even after that, no effective steps were taken. We demand a statewide safety audit of all schools. How did a school functioning in such unsafe conditions receive a fitness certificate?”

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala echoed similar sentiments and alleged negligence on the part of the school authorities. He also pointed out that Left MLA Kovoor Kunjumon is allegedly associated with the school. “Rahul Gandhi had earlier written to the chief minister demanding a safety audit of all schools after the snake bite death. There is clear negligence in this case. The school manager, principal, and headmistress must be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” Chennithala said.