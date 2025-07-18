Kollam boy’s death: Kerala govt faces public ire, protests

KOLLAM: The tragic death of a 13-year-old student at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam has triggered widespread public anger and political backlash against the state education department and the government. The incident has led to protests by various student and political outfits, including the SFI, ABVP, and KSU. Meanwhile Congress has demanding accountability and immediate safety audits in schools.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sharply criticised the government, questioning the lack of action even after previous incidents.
“What a pathetic state of affairs are we dealing with? We have lost a child. If we cannot ensure safety in schools, what is the relevance of the education department and this government?” he said. He recalled a similar incident that took place five years ago, when a five-year-old student died due to a snake bite on school premises. “Even after that, no effective steps were taken. We demand a statewide safety audit of all schools. How did a school functioning in such unsafe conditions receive a fitness certificate?”
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala echoed similar sentiments and alleged negligence on the part of the school authorities. He also pointed out that Left MLA Kovoor Kunjumon is allegedly associated with the school. “Rahul Gandhi had earlier written to the chief minister demanding a safety audit of all schools after the snake bite death. There is clear negligence in this case. The school manager, principal, and headmistress must be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” Chennithala said.
Responding to the allegations of Chennithala, MLA Kovoor Kunjumon denied any role in the school’s management. “I am a former student of the school, but I am not a member of its management committee. I don’t understand on what basis Chennithala is calling me its patron,” he said.
KPCC president Sunny Joseph also condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible. The incident has also led to districtwide protests. Both ABVP and KSU have announced an educational strike in Kollam on Friday. “There is clear fault on the part of both KSEB and the school management. We will launch strong protests,” said ABVP state secretary E U Eswaraprasad.
KSU has called for a wider probe into the incident. “We will hold a protest in front of the school on Friday and have decided to organise a statewide education strike in all schools. The KSEB and school authorities are engaged in a blame game. A thorough probe must be conducted by the higher education director,” said Yadhu Krishnan M J, KSU state vice-president.
What ministers said
Education minister
Certain issues have been highlighted by the education director in his report, the detailed version of which will be available on Friday. Strict actions without compromise will be taken against the people responsible for the tragedy. A new house will be built for Midhun’s family, with Scouts & Guides taking the lead. Clear instructions were provided earlier itself to schools that no live electric lines should pass through school compounds
Power minister
There is a fault on the part of KSEB., will provide a compensation of 15 lakh to the family. The Chief Safety Commissioner will probe into the event and will file a report within one-and-a-half weeks
Instructions have been given to inspect similar situations in other schools, government buildings and in general areas
Parent-Teacher Association
The cycle shed was built 9 years ago. The current PTA officials are under the impression that all constructions were made with permissions