Flower power! Water lilies help bloom a sleepy village in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM: As the road winds past the outskirts of Kottayam and crosses Kanjiram bridge, everything changes. The tranquillity of the lush paddy fields gives way to vibrant activity. Despite it being a rainy Sunday morning, an entire village has come alive, with residents running around, engaged in a slew of activity: some are busy guiding visitors interested in boating, others canvas vehicles towards paid parking slots, while a few are seen selling flowers.

It’s that time of the year when this tiny village, on the banks of the backwaters, comes alive in a thousand hues. From June to October, the tranquil hamlet of Malarikkal in Thiruvarp grama panchayat, bordering Kottayam municipality, roars into action. The seasonal blooming of water lilies across nearly 3,000 acres of paddy fields has completely transformed the lives of residents, revitalising the local economy as thousands of visitors make it to this picturesque village near Kumarakom.

As the water lilies begin to bloom by June, a soothing country boat ride through scenic Upper Kuttanad, surrounded by the rustic beauty of paddy polders blanketed by water lilies, transforms into a major attraction. In addition to visitors from across the state, North Indian tourists have also started arriving at Malarikkal this year. The government organises a water lily festival (Ambal Fest) at the peak of every season to draw more visitors.

The ‘neelakurinji’ of Kottayam

If it was a photographer’s casual visit during the blooming season of ‘neelakurinji’ — the purplish flowering shrub which blossoms once in 12 years — in 1994 that transformed the fortunes of Munnar, Malarikkal has a similar story to share. The village catapulted to fame through social media when a shutterbug shared images of a wedding photo shoot in 2018. The water lilies predominantly bloom in 850 acres of Thiruvaykkari paddy polders and 1,850 acres of J Block. Notably, this stunning natural spectacle is best appreciated in early morning — from 6-10 am — as the flowers begin to close as the sun’s rays intensify.

Revival of a local economy

Subhash C K, a Malarikkal native, recently purchased a boat costing around Rs 50,000, taking into account the rush of visitors early in the season. This, too, is part of a recent trend; around 50 motorised country boats were brought from Kanyakumari and nearby regions to Malarikkal this season. In addition, many locals rent boats.