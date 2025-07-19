Flower power! Water lilies help bloom a sleepy village in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM: As the road winds past the outskirts of Kottayam and crosses Kanjiram bridge, everything changes. The tranquillity of the lush paddy fields gives way to vibrant activity. Despite it being a rainy Sunday morning, an entire village has come alive, with residents running around, engaged in a slew of activity: some are busy guiding visitors interested in boating, others canvas vehicles towards paid parking slots, while a few are seen selling flowers.
It’s that time of the year when this tiny village, on the banks of the backwaters, comes alive in a thousand hues. From June to October, the tranquil hamlet of Malarikkal in Thiruvarp grama panchayat, bordering Kottayam municipality, roars into action. The seasonal blooming of water lilies across nearly 3,000 acres of paddy fields has completely transformed the lives of residents, revitalising the local economy as thousands of visitors make it to this picturesque village near Kumarakom.
As the water lilies begin to bloom by June, a soothing country boat ride through scenic Upper Kuttanad, surrounded by the rustic beauty of paddy polders blanketed by water lilies, transforms into a major attraction. In addition to visitors from across the state, North Indian tourists have also started arriving at Malarikkal this year. The government organises a water lily festival (Ambal Fest) at the peak of every season to draw more visitors.
The ‘neelakurinji’ of Kottayam
If it was a photographer’s casual visit during the blooming season of ‘neelakurinji’ — the purplish flowering shrub which blossoms once in 12 years — in 1994 that transformed the fortunes of Munnar, Malarikkal has a similar story to share. The village catapulted to fame through social media when a shutterbug shared images of a wedding photo shoot in 2018. The water lilies predominantly bloom in 850 acres of Thiruvaykkari paddy polders and 1,850 acres of J Block. Notably, this stunning natural spectacle is best appreciated in early morning — from 6-10 am — as the flowers begin to close as the sun’s rays intensify.
Revival of a local economy
Subhash C K, a Malarikkal native, recently purchased a boat costing around Rs 50,000, taking into account the rush of visitors early in the season. This, too, is part of a recent trend; around 50 motorised country boats were brought from Kanyakumari and nearby regions to Malarikkal this season. In addition, many locals rent boats.
According to residents, there are 96 boats in the Malarikkal polders and 47 in the J Block polders. Each boat carries 5-8 passengers, charging Rs 1,000 for a one-hour ride.
“As the number of boats have increased, we implemented a turn system. On working days, we get at least one trip per day. On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays this goes up to four trips. Boating is a major revenue source here,” said Sunil Kumar, a resident. According to CPM state committee member K Anilkumar, who played a key role in transforming Malarikkal into a tourism destination, the local economy has undergone a sea change since the onset of water lily tourism.
“Despite the arrival of 50 boats this season, we still face a shortage of vessels to accommodate visitors during peak holiday periods. Kudumbashree members sell flower bouquets for Rs 30 and seed packets for Rs 100. Additionally, the number of shops has increased, and paid-parking facilities have been established,” he said.
According to Malarikkal Tourism Society, the Malarikkal ward generated a revenue of Rs 1 crore in 2022. Going by projections this time around, the revenue could touch Rs 5 crore.
Local residents are happy that their incomes have increased and road to the village has been resurfaced. “From the time when we struggled to transport harvested paddy, the area has developed. Besides, everyone has work. The village is in a festive mood now,” said a resident.
Expanding tourism initiatives
As number of visitors continue to rise every year, the government has initiated steps to expand tourism activities in the region. As part of this, it has accorded administrative sanction for a Rs 107.88-crore project, aimed at expanding Vembanad Lake-based tourism activities from Kumarakom to Kottayam municipal limits.
The project includes revival of Pazhukkanila kayal, an extension of Vembanad backwaters, and constructing three ring roads by strengthening the outer bunds (dykes) of the three paddy polders. “The reinforced outer bunds will be developed as ring roads at a length of 25km, of which nearly 20km will be along backwaters, which will trigger backwater-based tourism activities,” said Anilkumar. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas is planning to visit Malarikkal to explore the potential of expanding tourism in the region on July 22.