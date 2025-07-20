‘He is not with us’: Congress' Muraleedharan says Tharoor not invited to party events in Thiruvananthapuram

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Sunday escalated his criticism of party colleague and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor, declaring that the Thiruvananthapuram MP will no longer be invited to party events in the state capital unless he revises his position on national security issues.

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said Tharoor’s recent remarks have distanced him from the party's collective stance, asserting that "he is not with us, so there is no question of him boycotting an event."

The sharp rebuke comes amid ongoing tensions within the Congress over Tharoor’s public support for the armed forces and the central government in the wake of recent national security developments, including the Pahalgam terror attack.

His position, which he reiterated during an event in Kochi on Saturday, has sparked criticism from within the party, with some leaders accusing him of putting Congress on the defensive.

"I will stand my ground because I believe this is the right thing for the country," Tharoor said at the Kochi event, defending his stance.

He also expressed concern over political parties viewing calls for cross-party cooperation on national security as acts of disloyalty.