ADIEU vs Ace communist who fought for masses

It was during the Indo-China war that VS was first castigated by the party. Late CPM leader M M Lawrence who was subjected to bitter party disciplinary action in the 90s, had once recalled how VS, while in jail, decided to donate blood to Indian Army soldiers without consulting the party. The party observed that the move amounted to supporting the government that was trying to wreck the Communist party. He was demoted from central committee to branch committee. However, he made a comeback in the very next Party Congress.

The infamous Vettinirathal episode got him his second disciplinary action in the form of a public censure. 2007’s beginning saw him being warned by the CPM on the ADB loan row. The biggest punishment came in May 2007, when VS, the then CM, along with the then state secretary Pinarayi, were suspended from the Politburo for their public spat. Though they were repatriated after four months, VS was dropped from the Politburo in 2009 for deviating from the party position on the CBI case against Pinarayi.

In 2012, VS was first censured by the Central Committee when he compared Pinarayi to S A Dange, who presided over the split in the undivided CPI in 1964. Months later, he faced yet another public censuring. If most previous disciplinary actions were for factional feuding, this one was for his attempted visit to Koodankulam to express solidarity with protesters opposing the nuclear power plant. The next year, he faced one more censure for his remarks against the party line — for his statement that he has more trust in the CAG than his own party.

The ‘most unkindest cut of all’ came in the form of a party resolution that openly termed him a ‘comrade with an anti-party mindset’, during the 2015 Alappuzha state conference.

By then, the veteran, serving as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, found himself completely isolated within the party, leading him to storm out of the conference. In January 2017, VS faced probably his ninth corrective action in the form of a censure, that was a mere face-saver for the CPM leadership. It did nothing to dent VS’ widespread popularity among the masses.

No doubt, VS was the party’s most popular leader among the masses and was the main campaigner in the 2016 assembly polls. He is survived by his wife K Vasumathy and children VA Arunkumar and VV Asha.