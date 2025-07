THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: End of 1990s. The E K Nayanar-led Left government was in power in Kerala. It was around the time Pinarayi Vijayan was set for his first tenure as CPM state secretary.

A section of leaders was eyeing a new political combine—to get the Indian Union Muslim League into the LDF fold, with an eye on cementing a long-term rule for the Left front in the state.

Informal talks between senior leaders were held at varying levels. Several possibilities were discussed. But one question kept bothering them - who would tell VS? The veteran was LDF convener then, and the most powerful leader who virtually called the shots both within the party and the front. IUML leader Kutty Ahammed Kutty who shared a warm rapport with VS was handed the task. Kutty conveyed the idea to VS but not before prefacing it with a request that VS should not be in a hurry to nip the proposal in the bud. VS heard him through, and without batting an eyelid, pronounced his judgement that is now part of state political lore: “Kutty, it is not yet time for the Congress to die in Kerala!” A deeply insightful statement especially relevant in the current political scenario.

Ignoring short-term political gains, the far-sighted Marxist batted for a line that till date underscores how both the Left and the Congress remain relevant in their fight against the saffron front in Kerala’s political landscape.

To VS, it was simple logic. A UDF minus the IUML would naturally weaken the Congress. And in no time, Hindutva forces would rush in to occupy the vacant political space. Though a leader without much formal education, VS always stood out from his peers for his innate political acumen.

Velikkakath Sankaran Achuthanandan, who passed away on Monday, remains an unparallelled Communist, the biggest crowd puller in recent times, last of the old-school Marxists and one of the greatest mass leaders Kerala has ever seen.