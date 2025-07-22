Crowds surge at Durbar Hall; bus carrying VS Achuthanandan to stop at multiple places

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The final journey of former Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader V.S. Achuthanandan will be marked by an extraordinary gesture of public remembrance, with his mortal remains to be taken to his hometown in Alappuzha in a specially arranged KSRTC bus that will halt at 26 designated locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts.
The decision to allow multiple stops comes in response to the overwhelming public turnout at Durbar Hall in the Secretariat, where thousands continue to arrive to pay their respects. Though the funeral procession was initially scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., the steady stream of mourners has raised doubts about whether the departure will be on time.
A low-floor AC bus (KL 15 A 407) has been prepared for the procession. Unlike regular KSRTC services, the vehicle has been fitted with a glass partition to allow the public to view the body, along with a red carpet interior, generator, freezer unit, and floral decorations featuring portraits of the late leader. KSRTC drivers T.P. Pradeep (Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot) and K. Sivakumar (Vikas Bhavan Depot) will lead the procession, supported by a second bus driven by H. Navas (City Depot) and V. Sreejesh (Peroorkada Depot).
According to officials, the current plan is to halt the procession at 26 locations across the three districts to facilitate public tributes. However, sources indicate that more stops may be added depending on the turnout of people along the route.
The move ensures that people across the state have the opportunity to bid farewell to one of Kerala’s tallest leaders—a staunch advocate for the rights of the common people, whose century-long life and political journey remain deeply rooted in the public consciousness.