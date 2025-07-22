Thousands pay tribute to VS Achuthanandan at Durbar Hall

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A sea of people gathered at the Durbar Hall in the Secretariat from the early morning hours of Tuesday to pay their final respects to veteran Communist leader and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan. The body of the 101-year-old leader arrived at the premises around 9:10 a.m., greeted by emotional chants of “Comrade VS never dies; he lives through us.”
The mortal remains were brought in an ambulance accompanied by CPM general secretary M.A. Baby, state secretary M.V. Govindan, MLA Kadakampally Surendran, and other senior leaders. Upon arrival, the police presented a ceremonial guard of honour to the late leader.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, cabinet ministers, senior CPM leaders including Prakash Karat and several MLAs, and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar were present at the venue to offer their tributes. “We will be remembering him very fondly every time,” the governor said, reflecting on VS’s contributions to Kerala's political and social landscape.
Businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali, who also paid his respects, said, “He was a visionary who worked not just for Kerala but for the entire country. He even stood for the welfare of Gulf Malayalis.”
Public entry to the Durbar Hall began shortly after 9:20 a.m., and from the early hours, thousands had lined up, many holding red flags, many with tears in their eyes—to bid goodbye to the beloved leader. People had travelled from across the state, including Kollam, Alappuzha, and Palakkad, to offer their final salute. From toddlers in arms to elderly citizens, people of all ages and backgrounds stood in line, some breaking into slogans, others silently grieving.
Krishnankutty, a long-time aide of VS, recalled, “I’ve worked alongside him during the coir and cattle workers’ agitations. He was more than a leader—he was family.”
The crowd reflected the diverse lives that VS touched throughout his political journey. “He considered everyone as a human being, beyond any labels,” said activist and transwoman Neha Chembakassery.
From students to daily wage workers, the turnout demonstrated VS’s deep connection with the masses. “He is not just a person; he is a revolution, an emotion,” said a young mourner from Alappuzha.
Initially scheduled to be shifted to his native place in Alappuzha by afternoon, the body remains at Durbar Hall as the endless stream of mourners continues. Authorities are now uncertain whether they can follow the planned schedule due to the overwhelming public response.
Durbar Hall, which once echoed with the resolute footsteps of VS, now stands as a solemn space where the people of Kerala gather to bid farewell to a leader who never stopped being their voice.