THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An unforgettable final journey indeed! A befitting tribute to a mass leader who had deeply etched his unique niche in the minds of people with his socio-political interventions.

The funeral procession carrying the mortal remains of V S Achuthanandan took long, winding hours to cross each point along the nearly 160-km stretch from the state capital to his home town of Alappuzha, where the funeral will be held on Wednesday.

Accompanied by thousands, the convoy made multiple halts along the route, giving thousands of people a chance to offer their final tributes to one of the most iconic political figures in Kerala’s history. The people who gathered on both sides of the National Highway waited patiently for long hours to catch a final glimpse of the late leader.

Earlier in the day, similar scenes unfolded when the body was kept for public homage at the Secretariat Durbar Hall. Under an overcast sky, they waited patiently, with solemn faces and aching hearts. The ambulance carrying the mortal remains arrived at the Durbar Hall at 9.20 am, accompanied by CPM general secretary M A Baby and state secretary M V Govindan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived earlier, having made a brief visit to Achuthanandan’s residence in the morning.

The police draped the national flag over VS in a gesture of respect, following which a guard of honour was given. Pinarayi was the first to place a wreath along with CPM leaders Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat. A host of prominent leaders, including Governor Rajendra Arlekar, ministers, and spiritual and business personalities, paid tributes. Pinarayi along with senior leaders and Achuthanandan’s son V A Arun Kumar sat near the casket.

As hours passed, the slogans grew louder, with mourners expressing their deep affection for the leader who had been a pillar of strength for them for years. The Secretariat walls that once echoed the firm declarations of the late leader now reverberated with slogans of ‘Illa illa marikkunnilla, Jeevikkunnu njangaliloode’.