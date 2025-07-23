Velikkakathu House bids tearful farewell to comrade VS

ALAPPUZHA: The narrow Old Nadakkavu Road in Alappuzha, home to the historic Velikkakathu Tharavadu(house), was flooded with people on Wednesday afternoon. As VS Achuthanandan's remains arrived at his ancestral home, a mix of emotions erupted, and tears flowed freely among the thousands who had gathered to bid farewell to the veteran leader.
There was no room even to scatter a handful of sand, the crowd stretched across more than three kilometres, packed shoulder to shoulder, from toddlers clinging to their parents to bent old men leaning on walking sticks. All had one purpose, to bid goodbye to the man who stood for the voiceless. Cries of “Kanne Karale VSe!” (Beloved VSe, our dearest) echoed through the air as people raised their fists in solemn tribute, their voices both a farewell and a vow to carry forward his legacy.
Among them stood 62-year-old Surendran from Alpara near Peechi in Thrissur. “My last wish was to see my great leader once,” he said. “I reached Velikkakathu Veedu by a KSRTC bus early this morning. I’ve been standing in line since 6 am. I won't leave without seeing my hero.”
The party had initially planned to bring the body to Velikkakathu by the early hours of Wednesday, but delays in the convoy meant that it only arrived by 12.25 pm. However, this didn’t deter the crowd, instead, the hours only strengthened their resolve. The delay allowed more people from Alappuzha town and nearby areas to arrive and join the grieving masses.
Recognising the overwhelming response, party leaders made the decision to allow everyone in the queue to view the body and pay homage. By 2.45 pm, the coffin, draped in red flags and flower garlands, was carefully placed into the KSRTC bus. From there, the journey continued to the CPM District Committee office in Alappuzha, located about three kilometres away.
As the bus pulled away from Velikkakathu, the crowd erupted once more into slogans and song, others weeping openly. For many, this was not just the passing of a leader, but of a beloved family member, a father figure who had walked with the people through their struggles, dreams, and victories.