Velikkakathu House bids tearful farewell to comrade VS

ALAPPUZHA: The narrow Old Nadakkavu Road in Alappuzha, home to the historic Velikkakathu Tharavadu(house), was flooded with people on Wednesday afternoon. As VS Achuthanandan's remains arrived at his ancestral home, a mix of emotions erupted, and tears flowed freely among the thousands who had gathered to bid farewell to the veteran leader.

There was no room even to scatter a handful of sand, the crowd stretched across more than three kilometres, packed shoulder to shoulder, from toddlers clinging to their parents to bent old men leaning on walking sticks. All had one purpose, to bid goodbye to the man who stood for the voiceless. Cries of “Kanne Karale VSe!” (Beloved VSe, our dearest) echoed through the air as people raised their fists in solemn tribute, their voices both a farewell and a vow to carry forward his legacy.