VS forged special bond for Yoga, says his instructor Sudheer

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Just like his love for communist ideology, V S Achuthanandan was equally passionate about Yoga.

Though his tryst with Yoga started much earlier after reading books on it, he began receiving formal training only at 78, when he was the Leader of the Opposition.

It was while in Kochi to take part in the 'kalluppu samaram' organised by a group of activists in Ernakulam in 2001 against the decision to ban non-iodised salt that Achuthanandan met his future Yoga teacher, Sudheer.

While staying at the Guest House, V S had called Sudheer to his room

after knowing about his yoga credentials.

V S had a few doubts about Yoga, and he felt Sudheer might clear them. V S was having a few health issues, including back pain and blood pressure, pestering him despite regularly doing Yoga.

V S wanted to know why it was like that. Sudheer enquired from where he had learned Yoga, and he replied that it was from books.