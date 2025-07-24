Nileshwaram auto stand becomes tribute spot for VS

KASARGOD: V S Achuthanandan will remain etched in the hearts and minds of Kerala’s common people — perhaps nowhere more deeply than in Nileshwaram, where a group of auto-rickshaw drivers once defied the party’s directive in his name.

For the people of Nileshwaram, VS wasn’t just a political leader; he was a symbol of honesty, resistance, and the unwavering commitment to the downtrodden.

It was in 2006, when the CPM denied VS a ticket to the assembly election, that the spark of rebellion was first lit in the town. And it was the auto-rickshaw drivers of Nileshwaram town stand who carried the fire — ordinary men who were not willing to accept what they saw as an injustice to their beloved leader.