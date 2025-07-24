V S Achuthanandan in company of communist legends

ALAPPUZHA: Onward to a final resting place, to be in the company of martyrs and his comrades. After a six-year interval, former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, for one last time, returned to the very land that once reverberated with revolutionary slogans and heart-wrenching tales of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising.

A founding leader of the CPM, VS, who breathed his last on Monday, was cremated with full state honours, including a full gun salute, at Martyrs’ Column at Valiyachudukadu in Alappuzha on Wednesday. His son V A Arun Kumar lit the funeral pyre around 9.10pm, a good six hours after the scheduled time.

It was here in 2019 that VS had his final outing with the masses, the last time he addressed legions of adoring fans. Abiding by a long-held practice, he had come to attend the anniversary of the 1946 Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, when he suffered a stroke that left him incapacitated.

On Wednesday, he returned once again, accompanied by thousands who thronged the place from across the state, giving scant regard to the heavy rain, to catch one final glimpse of their beloved leader.