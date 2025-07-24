VS harnessed ‘green power’, organically

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V S Achuthanandan is often described as a doctrinaire communist leader who could not comprehend the need for Kerala to develop fast by harnessing nature and setting up industries, no matter what. Those who held that view, including many in his own party, dubbed him hostile to development.

But he knew better. The organic communist leader that he was, Achuthanandan strongly believed that if Kerala society were to plumb for mindless exploitation of Kerala’s limited land resources and its coastal stretches, it would mean disaster.

True, he was not born that way. That was a new world view that he picked up on the way, listening patiently to all those conscientious young and old men and women who saw an ally in him and approached him with their new perspectives on development and its impact on ecology and livelihoods.

They found in him a patient listener, an avid student, and an unrelenting campaigner for land, water and livelihoods. To understand this new politics, one has to learn new terminology, science, and new political philosophy. VS would sit before the experts for hours and study the subject. Only then would he take up an issue.