When VS was targeted over defence land deal

ALAPPUZHA: As a relentless crusader against corruption, V S Achuthanandan was often a thorn in the side of not just the opposition but also certain sections within his own front. Determined to weaken his stature, his detractors waited for an appropriate moment to discredit him. That moment arrived when a controversy erupted over the allotment of 2.33 acres of government land to T K Soman, a retired Army medical officer and a relative of Achuthanandan.

The land in Shenni village in Kasaragod district was officially handed over in the early 2000s to Soman — a resident of Thambakachuvadu in Alappuzha district — but the decision triggered a major political uproar years later. Opposition parties accused VS of nepotism, alleging that he had misused his position to allot government land to a family member.

The issue snowballed into a full-fledged campaign to portray him as involved in corruption, ironically, the very evil he had fiercely fought against throughout his career.

Soman, however, maintains that he was merely a victim of political vendetta.