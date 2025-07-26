6.5 hours of high drama: Govindachamy’s prison break ends in well just 3.5 km away

KANNUR: Friday, 6am. Time for the routine inspection at the high-security 10th block of Kannur Central Jail. As soon as the officials begin, they find something is not right. One of the prisoners, a life term convict, is missing. Within seconds, the Kannur Town Police is alerted. And so begins the manhunt for Govindachamy, a convict in a rape-murder case. As the officials later learn, he escaped around 4.30am.

A massive search operation led by Town CI Sreejith Koderi and overseen by Kannur City Police Commissioner P Nithin Raj is launched. The police talk to locals. ‘Have you seen this man?’ is the question of the day.

As the hours pass, the police widen their search ambit. Around 9am, Binoj, a passerby, spots one-armed man walking on the bypass road at Thalap, around 3.5km away from the prison. Suspicious, Binoj calls out to him.

‘Eda!’ No response. Binoj tries again: ‘Govindachamy’.

The man panics, jumps over a wall and runs into an abandoned building. Binoj alerts the police. The cops arrive within five minutes. As word spreads and locals gather, Govindachamy flees from the abandoned building and hides inside a well on the premises of the National Statistics Office nearby. The minutes tick away. At 10.40am, Unnikrishnan, an employee checking the place, spots the net covering the well out of place. He peers inside and is stunned.