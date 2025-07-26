Soumya’s mother demands death penalty after convict’s escape and re-arrest

PALAKKAD: The re-arrest of Govindachamy, the convicted murderer in the infamous 23-year-old Soumya rape and murder case in 2011, has brought a wave of relief mixed with lingering fear among the public, especially for Soumya’s mother, Sumathi, who reacted with visible distress and anger.
“Ever since I heard he escaped, I have lived in fear every moment,” said Sumathi, while interacting with mediapersons at her house in Shoranur, Palakkad, on Friday, adding:
“The thought that such a brutal criminal was roaming free was terrifying — not just for me, but for every girl in this country.” Govindachamy, who had escaped under mysterious circumstances on Friday early morning from the Kannur Central Prison, was finally caught - triggering widespread questions about prison security and possible internal assistance in his escape.
Sumathi was firm in her belief: “A man like Govindachamy cannot escape a high-security prison without inside help. Someone has surely aided him, and they must be brought to justice too.”
Visibly shaken, she expressed deep concern about what could have happened during his time outside the prison walls. “What if he had harmed another woman? How many girls’ lives could have been destroyed while such a monster roamed free? The very thought burns my soul.”
She thanked the officers who recaptured him but emphasised that this is not the end of the matter. “I had warned from the beginning — he shouldn’t have been allowed to leave Kannur Jail under any circumstance. Even now, unless strict security measures are taken, we may see even worse incidents. The system must wake up.”
Sumathi also demanded that Govindachamy’s sentence be severely enhanced for his escape. “He must be given the death penalty. Hanging is the only punishment suitable for such a dangerous man. He should never be allowed to walk free again,” she said.