Soumya’s mother demands death penalty after convict’s escape and re-arrest

PALAKKAD: The re-arrest of Govindachamy, the convicted murderer in the infamous 23-year-old Soumya rape and murder case in 2011, has brought a wave of relief mixed with lingering fear among the public, especially for Soumya’s mother, Sumathi, who reacted with visible distress and anger.

“Ever since I heard he escaped, I have lived in fear every moment,” said Sumathi, while interacting with mediapersons at her house in Shoranur, Palakkad, on Friday, adding:

“The thought that such a brutal criminal was roaming free was terrifying — not just for me, but for every girl in this country.” Govindachamy, who had escaped under mysterious circumstances on Friday early morning from the Kannur Central Prison, was finally caught - triggering widespread questions about prison security and possible internal assistance in his escape.

Sumathi was firm in her belief: “A man like Govindachamy cannot escape a high-security prison without inside help. Someone has surely aided him, and they must be brought to justice too.”