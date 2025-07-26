CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders comprehensive enquiry into Govindachami's escape from Kannur Jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a comprehensive enquiry into the escape of prisoner Govindachami from Kannur central jail.

In addition to the ongoing police investigation and departmental probes, a special, independent enquiry will be conducted. This will be led by former High Court Judge C N Ramachandran Nair and former State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose.

The decision was taken at an emergency high-level meeting convened by the Chief Minister in the wake of the Kannur incident.

Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bishwanath Sinha, Public Works Secretary K Biju, Prisons Director General Balram Kumar Upadhyay, and Additional DGP (Intelligence) P Vijayan attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said in the meeting that the incident at Kannur Central Jail was extremely serious and called for a thorough investigation and strict action.

A decision was made to make electric fencing fully operational in the four major prisons in the state within the next three months. Intelligent CCTV cameras with high-resolution surveillance capabilities will be installed in these prisons, and action in this regard will begin immediately.