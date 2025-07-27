Kerala

Former assembly speaker N Sakthan given charge as Thiruvananthapuram DCC president

Following Palode Ravi’s resignation over a leaked call, the KPCC has appointed senior leader N Sakthan as interim Thiruvananthapuram DCC president, citing his experience and broad acceptability.
The KPCC president Sunny Joseph, has conveyed the decision to Sakthan, who is also serving as KPCC vice president currently.
The KPCC president Sunny Joseph, has conveyed the decision to Sakthan, who is also serving as KPCC vice president currently. | Photo credit: Facebook
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC has given the temporary charge of Thiruvananthapuram DCC president to former assembly speaker N Sakthan, following the resignation of Congress leader Palode Ravi after a leaked telephone conversation — in which he ‘predicted’ a consecutive third term for the CPM and total doom for his party.

The KPCC president Sunny Joseph, has conveyed the decision to Sakthan, who is also serving as KPCC vice president currently. The decision has been taken after consultation with senior leaders. 

The Congress leadership was keen to appoint a leader who is acceptable to all the sections. Considering his seniority and organisational capability in addition to his nature of taking into confidence all the sections before arriving at a conclusion, the leadership decided to put all its confidence on Sakthan. Though there were more leaders, the KPCC decided to put an old horse at the power centre in view of the local body election preparations. 

Earlier on Saturday night, Palode Ravi submitted his resignation letter to KPCC president after a leaked telephone conversation surfaced in which he predicted a third consecutive term for the LDF.

KPCC
leaked audio clips
Congress leader Palode Ravi
N Sakthan
Thiruvananthapuram DCC president

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com