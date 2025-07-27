Former assembly speaker N Sakthan given charge as Thiruvananthapuram DCC president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC has given the temporary charge of Thiruvananthapuram DCC president to former assembly speaker N Sakthan, following the resignation of Congress leader Palode Ravi after a leaked telephone conversation — in which he ‘predicted’ a consecutive third term for the CPM and total doom for his party.

The KPCC president Sunny Joseph, has conveyed the decision to Sakthan, who is also serving as KPCC vice president currently. The decision has been taken after consultation with senior leaders.

The Congress leadership was keen to appoint a leader who is acceptable to all the sections. Considering his seniority and organisational capability in addition to his nature of taking into confidence all the sections before arriving at a conclusion, the leadership decided to put all its confidence on Sakthan. Though there were more leaders, the KPCC decided to put an old horse at the power centre in view of the local body election preparations.

Earlier on Saturday night, Palode Ravi submitted his resignation letter to KPCC president after a leaked telephone conversation surfaced in which he predicted a third consecutive term for the LDF.