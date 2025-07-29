DIG's report reveals Govindachamy received no help from staff, inmates in jailbreak attempt from Kannur prison

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The North Zone Jail DIG's report on the jailbreak of Govindachamy has revealed systemic errors and lack of proper overseeing of Kannur Central prison had resulted in the fiasco.

It highlighted that it has brought embarrassment for the department.

The report prepared by DIG V Jayakumar, which was handed over to Prisons DG Balram Kumar Upadhyay, said Govindachamy received no assistance from any prison staff or inmates.

It said Govindachamy exploited the the prison officials' approach to procure materials that were then used for fleeing the prison.

It added that Govindachamy escaped by wearing clothes that were used by remand prisoners. "He did not get any help from the fellow prisoners, but how he managed to cut the iron grill of the cell without getting noticed need to be examined," it also said.

The report also pointed out the dearth of prison staff and said the shortage has been affecting the proper functioning of the jails.