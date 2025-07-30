Govindachamy’s jailbreak exposes systemic failure at Kannur prison

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rape and murder convict Govindachamy’s jailbreak from the Kannur central prison has brought to fore the fear many have harboured for some time. Of systemic breakdown, owing to a myriad reasons, most noticeable being the over-politicisation of prison management.

Insiders told TNIE that the day Govindachami escaped, the system was a total shambles. So much so, even after the lockup officer counted the number of inmates in the prison block where Govindachamy stayed, it did not come to the notice of the authorities that an inmate was missing.

According to sources, the authorities often shy away from carrying out a head count of the Kannur prison inmates as many of them are politically well-connected, prompting prison officials to show

leniency in order to avoid run-ins with them. “In other central prisons, the prisoners are told to stand in lines and are counted before being escorted out of the cell. But in Kannur, this practice was irregular. A section of prison officials don’t want to irk the prisoners, who are politically affiliated, and hence, turn soft towards them,” said a source.

On the day Govindachamy, who is serving a life sentence, scaled the prison walls, it was not the serving prison staff who recognised that he had fled. Sources said a trainee assistant prison officer, currently with the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA)’s extension centre at the Kannur prison, found something amiss after he noticed a piece of cloth dangling from the prison wall.