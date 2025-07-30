My heart is with you, Priyanka Gandhi tells landslide survivors in her constituency

"Even with all the goodwill across political lines and the help that poured in from all parts of the nation, basic, systemic issues have slowed down the process of rehabilitation considerably," she said.

The Congress MP said the Parliament session prevents her from being in Wayanad on the important day. "My heartfelt prayers are with you and I stand right beside you in spirit as you mark this day with faith and remembrance," she added.

She said she had met in Wayanad people who had lost everything, but still had the courage to keep faith. "Homes, lives and livelihoods destroyed, but the human spirit soaring in its dignity and resilience."

"In your pain, you were a shining example to the whole nation--an example of love, brotherhood and everything good that humanity represents, Vadra said in the letter.

Many have overcome the devastation they faced by valiantly rebuilding their lives, but many remain in desolation, she said, adding, "We must continue to do all that is in our power to provide them with support."

"Those of you who lost loved ones, it is to them that you owe the hope of living a full life again, of being able to laugh and love and carry on the way they would have wished you to," she said.

"I will continue to do all I can to support you through your journey to rebuild your lives and I am deeply honoured that you have given me a chance to do so," Vadra said.