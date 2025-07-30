Wayanad disaster a year on: A teacher pining for 33 students lost in landslide

MEPPADI: The teaching job at Vellarmala Government VHSS was not a mere profession for V Unnikrishnan, popularly known as Unni Mash in Chooralmala. For him, the school and the students were part of his family. His eyes were teary and voice choked as memories of the devastating landslide came rushing back.

“I came to Vellarmala in 2009 and it was my first job. Over the years, I developed an emotional bond with this village as children and elders showered me with love. There is no house in Chooralmala where I have not dined. I had personal connections with the 33 children who were killed in the landslide. Many people who died were my former students. How can I forget them?” he said.

“The biggest challenge after the tragedy was to help the surviving students recover from the trauma. We gave them counselling and conducted sessions on craft work, art, sports and science to help them overcome the trauma. The classes started a month after the landslide. We made the children perform in art festivals and participate in science exhibitions,” said Unni Mash, a native of Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha.

The school was shifted to Meppadi Government School campus as the buildings at Vellarmala were damaged. The school and the surrounding areas have been included in red zone. A single-storey building which was constructed for kitchen and dining hall at Meppadi school was provided for Vellarmala school and the Builders Association constructed two more floors to accommodate the students.

“On July 30, we are planning to visit the old school and conduct a commemoration meet to pay tributes to the children who died in the incident. We will invite former students and the victims’ parents to the function. We have sought permission from the education department to conduct the function,” said Unni Mash.