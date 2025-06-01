Meeting between PV Anwar and MLA Rahul Mamkuttathil sparks controversy in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: The meeting between Youth Congress State president and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkuttathil and Trinamool Congress leader PV Anwar has triggered controversy as the Congress leadership had expressed that all the doors have been closed for Anwar.
The meeting that took place at Anwar's house in the night of May 31 sparked debate, and several leaders reacted to the incident.
Most of the leaders responded that the party had not assigned the meeting, which lasted for an hour.
Opposition Leader VD Satheesan openly said that Rahul's meeting with Anwar was wrong, and also asked if anyone would engage a junior MLA for persuasion.
Satheesan clarified that the UDF cannot take responsibility for the meeting.
"As far as the UDF is concerned, Anwar is a closed chapter. No one will be allowed to question the pride of the UDF", VD Satheesan said.
Meanwhile, KPCC President Sunny Joseph responded that even though Rahul was not assigned to meet Anwar, there was nothing wrong in personally meeting him.
Regarding Anwar's entry into the UDF, Sunny Joseph said that there is no such thing as a 'permanently closed door' in politics.
Meanwhile, Rahul Mankoottathil clarified that he met Anwar on a personal level and highlighted that Anwar fought against 'Pinarayism'.
The CPM has taken up the issue seriously.
LDF candidate M Swaraj also alleged that the Congress's double-stance has been exposed through the meeting.