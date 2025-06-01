Meeting between PV Anwar and MLA Rahul Mamkuttathil sparks controversy in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: The meeting between Youth Congress State president and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkuttathil and Trinamool Congress leader PV Anwar has triggered controversy as the Congress leadership had expressed that all the doors have been closed for Anwar.

The meeting that took place at Anwar's house in the night of May 31 sparked debate, and several leaders reacted to the incident.

Most of the leaders responded that the party had not assigned the meeting, which lasted for an hour.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan openly said that Rahul's meeting with Anwar was wrong, and also asked if anyone would engage a junior MLA for persuasion.