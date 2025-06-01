PV Anwar to contest Nilambur bypoll

Anwar said CM Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Opposition leader not to accommodate him as he is the bete noire for the CPM after he raised serious allegations against the LDF government.

"Shoukath, who has no chance of winning, was fielded against the LDF candidate. Satheesan has not yielded to words of the IUML, which is the second largest constituent of the UDF. IUML has reservations over the way Satheesan is handling things, but the party is maintaining silence due to political decency," he said.

He said Shoukath cannot represent the Muslim community as he had criticised the community through his films.

“He had insulted even the members of the Panakkad family,” Anwar said.

Anwar also lashed out against LDF candidate M Swaraj saying he is the greatest supporter of ‘Pinaraiyism.’ He even insulted CPM leader V S Achuthanandan to appease Pinarayi.

Anwar, in the morning of May 31, said that he would not contest the polls as he has no funds. However, later in the night, he changed his stand expressing that people are approaching him with financial assistance and putting pressure to contest.

Notably, the issuance of a non-liability certificate on the same day after considering Anwar's application strongly indicated that he would contest the bypoll.

Anwar will file his nomination papers on June 2.