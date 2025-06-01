Unni Mukundan dismisses assault allegation, files complaint against Vipin

KOCHI: Two days after Vipin Kumar, a Changanassery resident, raised allegations that actor Unni Mukundan assaulted him for praising Tovino’s film ‘Narivetta’, the actor, on Saturday, said that the allegations of wrongdoing against him were fabricated and that he has not assaulted anyone.
Clarifying the issue, he said that he had a conversation with his former manager Vipin. “When I came to know that he was spreading false news about me and other artists, I questioned it. I received complaints about him from other artists and industry professionals as well. The conversation was emotional. I threw his sunglasses during the discussion. But I haven’t abused him. It is evident from the video clips that are being circulated,” he said.
Vipin Kumar and Unni Mukundan have been associated with films since 2018 and were also good friends.
Unni Mukundan has also filed a complaint with police against Vipin following the controversy. He also denied making statements against Tovino Thomas and his recent film. “I don’t have many friends in the industry. Tovino is a good friend of mine. I don’t have to feel jealous about his success. There are attempts from people in the industry to tarnish my image,” he said, adding that several actresses have also raised complaints against Vipin.
The actor will also be meeting the representatives of film bodies, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). “Vipin is not a member of FEFKA either. I will be meeting the office-bearers of the associations too. I will explain my side,” he said.