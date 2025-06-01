Unni Mukundan dismisses assault allegation, files complaint against Vipin

KOCHI: Two days after Vipin Kumar, a Changanassery resident, raised allegations that actor Unni Mukundan assaulted him for praising Tovino’s film ‘Narivetta’, the actor, on Saturday, said that the allegations of wrongdoing against him were fabricated and that he has not assaulted anyone.

Clarifying the issue, he said that he had a conversation with his former manager Vipin. “When I came to know that he was spreading false news about me and other artists, I questioned it. I received complaints about him from other artists and industry professionals as well. The conversation was emotional. I threw his sunglasses during the discussion. But I haven’t abused him. It is evident from the video clips that are being circulated,” he said.