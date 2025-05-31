Ernakulam Court disposes anticipatory bail plea of actor Unni Mukundan in assault case filed by former manager

The charges listed in the FIR include voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and obscene acts. Counsel for Unni Mukundan submitted that the allegations of physical assault made by the complainant are entirely baseless, malicious, and a figment of imagination, intended solely to defame the actor and subject him to mental distress and public humiliation. The defence further claimed that the allegations form part of a conspiracy.

The Infopark Police registered the case against the actor on Tuesday, based on a complaint lodged by his former manager. In the complaint, Vipin Kumar alleged that Unni Mukundan summoned him to the parking area of the DLF apartment complex in Kakkanad, where he verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

Vipin further claimed that the actor has been experiencing prolonged emotional distress and has faced frequent ridicule. He alleged that despite the success of his most recent film, Marco, Unni has not received any promising film offers, and many of his close associates have since distanced themselves from him.