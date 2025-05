KOCHI: Hours after he was booked for the alleged assault of a former associate, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan on Tuesday denied the “absolutely false and untrue” allegations.

The Infopark police registered the case against Unni on the complaint of Vipin Kumar, a Changanassery native who claimed to be the actor’s former manager. Vipin alleged that Unni verbally abused and assaulted him for praising Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, on social media.

Unni, who moved an anticipatory bail plea in the Ernakulam district court, termed the allegations an attempt to “threaten and harass him for undue gain and benefits”.

Vipin told reporters that after seeing his post, Unni contacted him and said he was dismissing him as his manager. He said the actor asked him to come to the parking area of an apartment complex in Kakkanad where he verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

Dismissing the entire narrative by Vipin as baseless, the Marco actor said, “I have always maintained a professional relationship with my colleagues, but he (Vipin) is extremely poisonous. Every word he said is a complete lie.” Unni accused Vipin of spreading malicious rumours about him.

“At one point, he even contacted a female actor and urged her to marry me, which triggered a major confrontation between us. That was when I decided to meet him in person,” he said.

“There was no physical attack at any point as he claims. The allegations are absolutely false and untrue. The area where the incident allegedly occurred is fully covered by CCTV cameras,” he said. Unni said he had never appointed Vipin as his manager.

“Vipin first approached me in 2018 when I was planning to produce my first film under my own banner, but he was never formally appointed as my personal manager,” he said.